Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,816,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the June 15th total of 2,004,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,053.3 days.

Juventus Football Club Stock Performance

Juventus Football Club stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. Juventus Football Club has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.08.

Get Juventus Football Club alerts:

Juventus Football Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It involved in audiovisual and media rights; sponsorships, operation of stadium, direct retail, and e-commerce activities; and brand licensing activities, as well as marketing of other services to fans; and management of players and multi-year registration rights.

Receive News & Ratings for Juventus Football Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juventus Football Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.