Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,816,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the June 15th total of 2,004,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,053.3 days.
Juventus Football Club Stock Performance
Juventus Football Club stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. Juventus Football Club has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.08.
Juventus Football Club Company Profile
