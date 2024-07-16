China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in June

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 882,100 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 965,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 678.5 days.

China Gold International Resources Price Performance

China Gold International Resources stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. China Gold International Resources has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64.

Get China Gold International Resources alerts:

About China Gold International Resources

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.