China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in June

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 882,100 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 965,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 678.5 days.
China Gold International Resources Price Performance
China Gold International Resources stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. China Gold International Resources has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64.
About China Gold International Resources
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Gold International Resources
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Major Tech Stock’s Remarkable Surge: Are You Missing Out?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Could This Entertainment Stock be the Belle of the Gaming Ball?
Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.