Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in June

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,113,800 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the June 15th total of 1,324,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,138.0 days.
Japan Tobacco Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPAF opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75. Japan Tobacco has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $29.78.
About Japan Tobacco
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Tobacco
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Major Tech Stock’s Remarkable Surge: Are You Missing Out?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Could This Entertainment Stock be the Belle of the Gaming Ball?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.