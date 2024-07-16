Volta Finance Limited (VTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of €0.15 ($0.16) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Volta Finance Stock Performance
Shares of VTA stock opened at GBX 5.23 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 19.19. Volta Finance has a one year low of GBX 4.78 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 5.40 ($0.07). The firm has a market cap of £1.91 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.87.
About Volta Finance
