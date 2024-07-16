JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 578,200 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the June 15th total of 497,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,445.5 days.

JDE Peet’s stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03. JDE Peet’s has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $29.45.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products worldwide. It operates through LARMEA, APAC, Europe, and Peet's segments. The company sells its products under the L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick, and Moccona brand names.

