JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 578,200 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the June 15th total of 497,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,445.5 days.
JDE Peet’s Price Performance
JDE Peet’s stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03. JDE Peet’s has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $29.45.
About JDE Peet’s
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JDE Peet’s
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Major Tech Stock’s Remarkable Surge: Are You Missing Out?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Could This Entertainment Stock be the Belle of the Gaming Ball?
Receive News & Ratings for JDE Peet's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JDE Peet's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.