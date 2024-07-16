Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 966,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 805,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,660.0 days.

Isuzu Motors Price Performance

ISUZF stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Isuzu Motors has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

