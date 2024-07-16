Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,198 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total transaction of $12,209,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,223,567 shares in the company, valued at $414,984,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total transaction of $12,209,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,223,567 shares in the company, valued at $414,984,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $55,791,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,391 shares of company stock worth $136,147,317 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.3 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $340.91 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.17 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.00. The stock has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.29.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

