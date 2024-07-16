Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WELL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.32.

Welltower Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.18. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

