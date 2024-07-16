The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,114,000. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.6 %

GS stock opened at $492.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $493.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.19. The stock has a market cap of $158.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.7 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

