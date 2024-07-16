Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,665 Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000.

Get First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.