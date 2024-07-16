Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.2 %

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

NYSE PSA opened at $302.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $312.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.