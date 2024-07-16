Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,826 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $41.59.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Stephens raised their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

