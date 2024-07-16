Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,704 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average is $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

