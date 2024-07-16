Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,888 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 45,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 145,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 63.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

