Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.25.

Watsco Stock Up 1.8 %

WSO opened at $501.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $337.58 and a one year high of $507.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

