Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 126,901 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,901 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IJK stock opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $91.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.05.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.