Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 324.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $185.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $193.47. The company has a market capitalization of $960.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

