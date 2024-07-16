Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.86.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $140.13 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.30 and a 200-day moving average of $145.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.