Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 31,929 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.09. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

