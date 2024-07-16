Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,323,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,493,000 after purchasing an additional 672,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,308,316,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,433,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,053,000 after purchasing an additional 884,394 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,624,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,217,000 after buying an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,488,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,964,000 after buying an additional 64,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $270.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $212.39 and a one year high of $274.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AJG shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

