Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $127,945,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 763.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,332,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,146,000 after purchasing an additional 803,718 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 441,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,170,000 after purchasing an additional 421,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $23,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WEC stock opened at $79.62 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.68. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

