Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2207 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

