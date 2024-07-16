Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIDI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 135,875 shares in the last quarter.

FIDI opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $98.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71.

The Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a high-dividend, multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets ex-US. FIDI was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

