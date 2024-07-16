BNB Price Tops $571.99 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $84.42 billion and $2.08 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $571.99 or 0.00894189 BTC on exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,582,141 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,582,168.43666038. The last known price of BNB is 578.7036972 USD and is up 4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2192 active market(s) with $1,980,420,961.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

