Bluzelle (BLZ) Market Capitalization Reaches $82.13 Million

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bluzelle token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $82.13 million and approximately $14.70 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,704,027 tokens. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bluzelle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle (BLZ) is a cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum platform, used within the Bluzelle network, a decentralized data network for dApps. It provides secure, tamper-proof, and scalable data management using blockchain principles. The BLZ token is used to pay for network services and incentivize participation. Bluzelle was founded by Neeraj Murarka and Pavel Bains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

