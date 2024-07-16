Horizen (ZEN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $48.55 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $11.65 or 0.00018210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $177.24 million and approximately $48.55 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00045947 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00042510 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,215,344 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

