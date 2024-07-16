Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.0473 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, Stratis has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $38,150.75 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.88 or 0.05347829 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00042533 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009559 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00014667 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.