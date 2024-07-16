Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 193.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,646 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.75. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $70.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. HSBC upped their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.