Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 275 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.29.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $202.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.67. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.96 and a 52 week high of $218.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.78 and a beta of 0.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

