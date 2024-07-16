Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 228.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,315 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $88,144,000 after buying an additional 2,525,142 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 37.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at $1,263,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 67.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,845,364 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,550,165,000 after buying an additional 408,677 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.21.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,287 shares of company stock worth $2,693,588. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.