Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 753 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 753 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,739,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 679,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,471,000 after buying an additional 25,241 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,170,000 after buying an additional 73,975 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,791,000 after buying an additional 205,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,882,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $380.42 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.05 and a fifty-two week high of $401.98. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $378.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.73.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

