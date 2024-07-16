United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 35.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 68,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of UMC opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.32.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.07%. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

About United Microelectronics

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.