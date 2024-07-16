Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,940 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 168,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 26,037 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 234,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after purchasing an additional 45,980 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 172,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,247,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,720,000 after purchasing an additional 227,783 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

DFAI stock opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

