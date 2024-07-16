Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $185,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,710 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,353 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,037,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertiv news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRT stock opened at $87.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

