Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 572 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Baird R W upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.29.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $483.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $511.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.03. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.05 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

