Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 667 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.48.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.