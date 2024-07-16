Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 667 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.48.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
