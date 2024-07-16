Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 207.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 633,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 200,800 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 380,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,330 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBD. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.3 %

WBD opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $14.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

