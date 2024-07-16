17,956 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 40.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Xcel Energy by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 31,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Xcel Energy by 638.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 252,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 218,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $65.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

