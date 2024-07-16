Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New $282,000 Investment in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,885 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.09. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $100.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.25%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Further Reading

