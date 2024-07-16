Atomi Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWK. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $86.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.90 and its 200-day moving average is $89.59.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -469.56%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SWK. Barclays cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

