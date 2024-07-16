6,295 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,009,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,293,000 after buying an additional 290,842 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,752,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495,584 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,610,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,165,000 after purchasing an additional 353,344 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,953,000 after purchasing an additional 42,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,120,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,035,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

Ally Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

