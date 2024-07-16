972 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 972 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Autodesk by 21.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 62.0% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the software company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Autodesk by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 80,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,739,000 after purchasing an additional 70,894 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $9,401,282 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $253.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.60. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

