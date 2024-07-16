Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $250,000 Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,593,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,215,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 397.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 816,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 652,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,054.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 798,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,413,000 after acquiring an additional 729,476 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.48.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AGNC. Jonestrading cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

