Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $249,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after acquiring an additional 526,057 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,081,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.89. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

