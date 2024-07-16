Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New $245,000 Investment in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,733 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNS. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 49.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 4,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

