Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $240,000 Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of U. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,429.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

Unity Software Stock Down 1.2 %

U stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $50.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.53 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,360.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,360.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 31,466 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $601,000.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 958,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,302,403.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,736 shares of company stock worth $4,832,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.