Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Position Boosted by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.65. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $74.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.