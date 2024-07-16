Atomi Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 66.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,319,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $125.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $126.04.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

