Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in Williams Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

