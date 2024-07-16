Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 3,742 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after acquiring an additional 119,844 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,162,299 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $74.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average is $63.20.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.23.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

